Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp James Hardie Industries Price Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

James Hardie Industries plc JHX will release financial results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at 29 cents per share. James Hardie Industries projects to report quarterly revenue at $958.74 million, compared to $991.9 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 29, James Hardie Building Products Inc. and Beazer Homes extended relationship with a new exclusive agreement.

James Hardie Industries shares fell 0.4% to close at $28.90 on Monday.

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating a price target of $34 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $32 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $45 to $35 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

