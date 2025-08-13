Cisco Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO will release financial results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 98 cents per share, up from 87 cents per share in the year-ago period. Cisco projects to report quarterly revenue at $14.62 billion, compared to $13.64 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Cisco reported a stake of 1.1 million shares of Class A common stock in Coreweave as of June 30.

Cisco shares gained 1% to close at $71.38 on Tuesday.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $70 to $74 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line with a price target of $72 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $67 to $70 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $73 to $78 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wolfe Research analyst George Notter initiated coverage on the stock with a Peer Perform rating on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

