Coherent Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Coherent Corp. COHR will release financial results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Analysts expect the Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share, up from 61 cents per share in the year-ago period. Coherent projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.51 billion, compared to $1.31 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 7, Coherent announced a multi-year deal with Apple to supply Face ID laser tech for iPhones and iPads.

Coherent shares gained 2.6% to close at $116.56 on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $92 to $97 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Positive rating and boosted the price target from $100 to $120 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $100 to $127 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wolfe Research analyst George Notter initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $100 to $115 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

