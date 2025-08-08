Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Wendy's Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

The Wendy’s Company WEN will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Aug. 8.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 25 cents per share, down from 27 cents per share in the year-ago period. Wendy’s projects to report quarterly revenue at $558.03 million, compared to $570.73 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company missed analyst estimates in the first quarter and has missed estimates in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Wendy’s shares fell 0.8% to close at $9.96 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $13.75 to $11.5 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

B of A Securities analyst Gregory Francfort maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $13 to $11 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $13 to $11 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $16 to $14 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $17 to $15 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

Considering buying WEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock