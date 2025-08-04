These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Newell Brands Following Q2 Results

Newell Brands Inc. NWL reported in-line earnings for the second quarter on Friday.

The Paper Mate maker reported adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents, in line with the analyst consensus. Quarterly sales of $1.935 billion (down 4.8% year over year) missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.947 billion.

Chris Peterson, Newell Brands President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “As part of our journey to become a world class consumer products company, we took another important step forward by delivering net sales, core sales, normalized operating margin and normalized EPS all within the guidance ranges we provided last quarter. In a challenging macroeconomic environment, our team has demonstrated tremendous agility and our strategy gives us confidence that we are on the right track to continue to improve our rate of core sales growth, drive margin improvement and generate strong cash flow.”

Newell Brands now expects third-quarter adjusted EPS of 16 to 19 cents, below the 26-cent consensus. Its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance was lowered to 66 to 70 cents from 70 to 76 cents, citing higher tariff-related inventory costs.

Newell Brands shares gained 5.4% to trade at $5.01 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Newell Brands following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained Newell Brands with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $8 to $7.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Brian McNamara maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $11 to $9.

Photo via Shuttersock