August 1, 2025 2:10 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On MicroStrategy Following Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
MicroStrategy Inc MSTR reported upbeat sales for the second quarter on Thursday.

Strategy reported second-quarter revenue of $114.49 million, beating analyst estimates of $112.96 million. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $32.52 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"With the July IPO of STRC, we introduced the world's first Treasury Preferred Stock — a variable-rate, monthly dividend security engineered for price stability and designed to deliver short-duration, high-yield to a new class of investors," said Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy.

MicroStrategy shares fell 7.6% to trade at $371.49 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on MicroStrategy following earnings announcement.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained Strategy with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $680 to $697.
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer maintained Strategy with a Buy and raised the price target from $650 to $705.
  • BTIG analyst Andrew Harte maintained the stock with a Buy and boosted the price target from $620 to $700.

Considering buying MSTR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
