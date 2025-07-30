Microsoft Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Microsoft Corporation MSFT will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 30.

Analysts expect the Redmond, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share, up from $2.95 per share in the year-ago period. Microsoft projects to report quarterly revenue at $73.83 billion, compared to $64.73 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in nine straight quarters.

Microsoft shares rose 0.01% to close at $512.57 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $500 to $550 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform with a price target of $600 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $515 to $545 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $550 to $600 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $500 to $600 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Considering buying MSFT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

