PayPal Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 29.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share, up from $1.19 per share in the year-ago period. PayPal is projected to report quarterly revenue of $8.08 billion, compared to $7.88 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

PayPal unveiled a new feature that allows users to connect their personal cryptocurrency wallets directly to merchant checkout pages, enabling seamless crypto payments across borders.

PayPal shares rose 0.3% to close at $78.22 on Monday.

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $80 to $90 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane reinstated a Hold rating with a price target of $75 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley assumed a Neutral rating with a price target of $74 on June 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 89%.

Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $98 to $95 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

BMO Capital analyst Rufus Hone maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $83 to $79 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

