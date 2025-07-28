Nucor Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Nucor Corporation NUE will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, July 28.

Analysts expect the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share, up from $2.68 per share in the year-ago period. Nucor projects to report quarterly revenue at $8.48 billion, compared to $8.08 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 18, the steelmaker said that it expects earnings to come in between $2.55 and $2.65 per share for the quarter ending July 5.

Nucor shares gained 3.1% to close at $145.83 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $134 to $149 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

UBS analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $153 to $147 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Jefferies analyst Christopher LeFemina maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $125 to $135 on Jan. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Citigroup analyst Alexander Hacking maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $240 to $160 on Dec. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying NUE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock