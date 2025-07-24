July 24, 2025 12:19 PM 1 min read

Pegasystems Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Pegasystems Inc. PEGA reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Pegasystems reported quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 23 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $384.512 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $362.588 million.

“Our unique approach to AI was a key driver of our strong first half results,” said Alan Trefler, Pega founder and CEO. “Pega harnesses AI’s creative potential where it can best drive transformation—during workflow design with Pega Blueprint. This drives consistent execution through our state-of-the-art Pega Infinity workflow engine, rather than through inherently unpredictable prompts. Pega’s Predictable AI approach gives enterprises both the innovation they crave and the operational consistency they require.”

Pegasystems shares fell 1.1% to trade at $57.40 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Pegasystems following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Pegasystems with a Buy and raised the price target from $59 to $61.
  • Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $68 to $70.
  • Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $66 to $70.
  • DA Davidson analyst William Jellison maintained Pegasystems with a Neutral and raised the price target from $50 to $60.

Considering buying PEGA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
PEGA Logo
PEGAPegasystems Inc
$57.45-0.97%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.37
Growth
94.67
Quality
N/A
Value
18.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved