These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On ServiceNow After Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor
ServiceNow, Inc. NOW posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

ServiceNow reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $3.22 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.09 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.57 per share.

"Our beat-and-raise quarter showcases the mission-critical nature of the ServiceNow AI Platform. Every business process in every industry is being refactored for agentic AI," said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow.

ServiceNow expects third-quarter subscription revenue of $3.26 billion to $3.265 billion. The company also increased its full-year subscription revenue outlook to $12.775 billion to $12.795 billion, up from prior guidance of $12.64 billion to $12.68 billion.

ServiceNow shares gained 3.7% to trade at $991.49 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on ServiceNow following earnings announcement.

  • Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained ServiceNow with a Buy and raised the price target from $1,050 to $1,200.
  • B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $1,110 to $1,200.
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained ServiceNow with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $1,200 to $1,210.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,225.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained ServiceNow with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,160.
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained ServiceNow with a Buy and lowered the price target from $1,125 to $1,100.
  • Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained ServiceNow with a Buy and boosted the price target from $1,160 to $1,234.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $1,120 to $1,150.
  • DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,250.

Considering buying NOW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
