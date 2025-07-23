July 23, 2025 1:27 PM 1 min read

PulteGroup Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
PulteGroup, Inc. PHM reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS results on Tuesday.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00. Revenue came in at $4.40 billion, slightly below analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion.

Net new orders fell to 7,083 homes from 7,649 in the prior-year quarter, with the dollar value of new orders declining to $3.9 billion from $4.4 billion. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of 10,779 homes valued at $6.8 billion.

“Our disciplined business practices continue to deliver strong results in a competitive housing environment,” CEO Ryan Marshall said. “We’re encouraged by improving consumer activity in response to recent pullbacks in interest rates.”

PulteGroup shares fell 1.4% to trade at $119.52 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PulteGroup following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained PulteGroup with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $125 to $135.
  • RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $109 to $112.
  • JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained PulteGroup with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $121 to $123.
  • Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated the stock with an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $115 to $140.

Considering buying PHM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
