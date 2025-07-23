Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp General Dynamics Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

General Dynamics Corporation GD will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 23.

Analysts expect the Reston, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share, up from $3.26 per share in the year-ago period. General Dynamics is projected to report quarterly revenue of $12.18 billion, compared to $11.98 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

General Dynamics announced on July 2 that its subsidiary General Dynamics Electric Boat has secured a $1.85 billion contract adjustment from the U.S. Department of Defense to bolster submarine production efforts.

General Dynamics shares gained 0.2% to close at $297.60 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Jason Gursky maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $330 to $348 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $298 to $342 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

TD Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $290 to $300 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $305 to $300 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $268 to $279 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

Considering buying GD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

