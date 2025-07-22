General Motors Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

General Motors Company GM will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 22.

Analysts expect the Detroit, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share, down from $3.06 per share in the year-ago period. General Motors is projected to report quarterly revenue of $46 billion, compared to $47.97 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 12 straight quarters.

General Motors shares fell 0.02% to close at $53.21 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $43 to $48 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $53 to $58 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $55 to $57 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Michael Ward initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $62 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $73 to $63 on April 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

Considering buying GM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

