These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Comerica Following Upbeat Q2 Results

Comerica Incorporated CMA reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter on Friday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.26 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $849.000 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $842.389 million.
Comerica shares gained 4.7% to close at $65.32 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Comerica following earnings announcement.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher Mcgratty maintained Comerica with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $69 to $73.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Terry McEvoy maintained Comerica with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $61 to $68.
