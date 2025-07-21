July 21, 2025 9:02 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Comerica Following Upbeat Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Comerica Incorporated CMA reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.26 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $849.000 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $842.389 million.

Comerica shares gained 4.7% to close at $65.32 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Comerica following earnings announcement.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher Mcgratty maintained Comerica with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $69 to $73.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Terry McEvoy maintained Comerica with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $61 to $68.
Overview
