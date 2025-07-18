3M Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

3M Company MMM will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, July 18.

Analysts expect the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share. It reported $1.93 per share in the previous year. 3M is also projected to report quarterly revenue of $6.05 billion. Compare that to $6.25 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 13, the company's board declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of 73 cents er share for the second quarter.

3M shares gained 0.9% to close at $159.04 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $164 to $170 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Joe O'Dea maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $150 to $170 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $140 to $167 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $175 to $179 on March 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

UBS analyst Damian Karas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $130 to $184 on Nov. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%

Considering buying MMM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock