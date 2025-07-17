July 17, 2025 9:43 AM 1 min read

PNC Financial Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Strong Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $3.85 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.53 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.661 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.606 billion.

PNC Financial Services said it sees FY 2025 revenue to up by 6% year over year.

Bill Demchak, PNC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “Our national growth strategy continues to deliver results. New customer acquisition is accelerating, while we continue to deepen relationships with our existing customers across businesses. The strength of our franchise resulted in strong loan and revenue growth even through an uncertain macro environment, while expenses remained well controlled. Overall, we had a great quarter.”

PNC Financial shares gained 0.4% to trade at $194.68 on Thursday.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PNC Financial following earnings announcement.

  • B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained PNC Financial with a Buy and raised the price target from $223 to $226.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $179 to $186.

Considering buying PNC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Loading...
Loading...
PNC Logo
PNCPNC Financial Services Group Inc
$194.030.05%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.28
Growth
59.91
Quality
37.82
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved