Travelers Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, July 17.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share, up from $2.51 per share in the year-ago period. Travelers projects to report quarterly revenue at $11.02 billion, compared to $10.24 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 27, Travelers agreed to sell Canadian Personal Insurance business and majority of its Canadian Commercial Insurance business to Definity for $2.4 billion.

Travelers shares fell 1.9% to close at $250.62 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $260 to $264 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Barclays analyst Alex Scott downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $280 to $274 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $290 to $303 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Motemaden maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $288 to $296 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $265 to $270 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying TRV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock