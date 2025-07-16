July 16, 2025 1:56 PM 2 min read

Bank of New York Mellon Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK on Tuesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results, topping both revenue and earnings estimates.

The firm reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share, up 28% from a year ago and above the Street estimate of $1.76. Revenue rose 9% year over year (YoY) to $5.03 billion, topping analysts' forecast of $4.83 billion.

"BNY's ongoing transformation has significant momentum. Only one year after the launch of our new commercial model last summer, we delivered two consecutive quarters of record sales in the first half of the year. It is also notable that the parts of the company that were the first to transition to our platform's operating model in the spring of last year have displayed faster delivery times, enhanced service quality, increased innovation along with greater efficiency," commented Robin Vince, CEO.

Bank of New York Mellon shares fell 0.8% to trade at $94.44 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bank of New York Mellon following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained Bank of New York Mellon with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $105 to $113.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $95 to $101.
  • Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained Bank of New York Mellon with a Hold and raised the price target from $97 to $100.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $96 to $100..

Considering buying BK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BK Logo
BKBank of New York Mellon Corp
$94.52-0.68%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.05
Growth
49.12
Quality
59.44
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved