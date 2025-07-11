July 11, 2025 2:37 PM 2 min read

M&T Bank Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
M&T Bank Corporation MTB will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 16.

Analysts expect the Buffalo, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share, up from $3.79 per share in the year-ago period. M&T Bank projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.39 billion, compared to $2.3 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 5, M&T Bank and the Galesi Group launched a major partnership that will expand their collaborative efforts to accelerate and sustain the revitalization of Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor.

M&T Bank shares rose 1.8% to close at $204.05 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $200 to $212 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $206 to $215 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $200 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Truist Securities analyst Brian Foran maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $225 to $200 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $208 to $200 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Considering buying MTB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

