Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Fulton Financial Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 15.

Analysts expect the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share, down from 47 cents per share in the year-ago period. Fulton Financial projects to report quarterly revenue of $320.83 million, compared to $334.71 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 17, Fulton Financial declares common and preferred dividends.

Fulton Financial shares gained 1.2% to close at $19.17 on Tuesday.

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher Mcgratty maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $24 to $21 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Jefferies analyst Casey Haire maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $18.5 to $18 on July 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

