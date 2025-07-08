J.B. Hunt Transport Gears Up For Q2 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 15.

Analysts expect the Lowell, Arkansas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share, compared to $1.32 per share in the year-ago period. J.B. Hunt Transport projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.93 billion, compared to $2.93 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 15, J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported a 7.6% decline in profit for the first quarter.

J.B. Hunt Transport shares fell 2.2% to close at $149.56 on Monday.

Truist Securities analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $130 to $140 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $140 to $155 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $164 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $167 to $150 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $196 to $155 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

