Wells Fargo Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company WFC will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 15.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share, up from $1.33 per share in the year-ago period. Wells Fargo projects to report quarterly revenue of $20.76 billion, compared to $20.69 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, Wells Fargo said it expects SCB to decrease to 2.5% from 3.8% and intends to raise dividend by 12.5% to 45 cents per share.

Wells Fargo shares fell 1.5% to close at $82.34 on Monday.

Raymond James analyst David Long downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $78 to $85 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $76 to $86 on June 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $75 to $85 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $72 to $88 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

