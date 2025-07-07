Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Citigroup Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Citigroup Inc. C will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 15.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share, up from $1.57 per share in the year-ago period. Citigroup projects to report quarterly revenue of $20.83 billion, compared to $20.14 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 16, Citigroup announced $650 million redemption of floating rate notes due 2026.

Citigroup shares gained 2.3% to close at $88.72 on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $94 to $103 on July 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $85 to $96 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an In-Line rating and boosted the price target from $76 to $77 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $89 to $100 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $91 to $94 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%

Photo via Shutterstock