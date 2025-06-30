UniFirst Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

UniFirst Corporation UNF will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 2.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share, down from $2.20 per share in the year-ago period. UniFirst projects to report quarterly revenue of $614.5 million, compared to $603.33 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 8, Unifirst disclosed a new $100 million share repurchase authorization.

UniFirst shares gained 0.2% to close at $186.32 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $180 to $152 on April 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $194 to $196 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $218 to $197 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained an Underweight and raised the price target from $170 to $175 on June 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Considering buying UNF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: