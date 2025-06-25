Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp H.B. Fuller Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

H.B. Fuller Company FUL will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share, on revenue of $899.95 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 15, H.B. Fuller raised its quarterly dividend by 5.6%.

H.B. Fuller shares gained 1.3% to close at $56.88 on Tuesday.

Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $60 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $60 to $50 on March 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $75 to $72 on Jan. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

