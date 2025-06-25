Micron Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Micron Technology, Inc. MU will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Boise, Idaho-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share, up from 62 cents per share in the year-ago period. Micron Technology projects to report quarterly revenue at $8.85 billion, compared to $6.81 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Micron and the Trump Administration announced on June 12 that Micron plans to expand its U.S. investments to approximately $150 billion in domestic memory manufacturing and $50 billion in R&D, potentially creating 90,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Micron shares rose 4.8% to close at $127.91 on Wednesday.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $172 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $130 to $150 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $110 to $130 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $124 to $130 on June 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $92 to $120 on June 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Considering buying MU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

