Paychex Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Paychex, Inc. PAYX will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Rochester, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share, on revenue of $1.42 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Paychex founder Thomas Golisano will step down from board of directors, effective after board’s July, 2025 meeting.

Paychex shares rose 1.4% to close at $151.25 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin-Huang maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $140 to $148 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra maintained a Sector Perform rating and boosted the price target from $148 to $165 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $140 to $155 on March 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $137 to $142 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $145 to $158 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying PAYX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock