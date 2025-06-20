FactSet Research Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, June 23.

Analysts expect the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 cents per share, down from $4.37 per share in the year-ago period. FactSet Research projects to report quarterly revenue of $580.9 million, compared to $552.71 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 3, FactSet Board appointed Sanoke Viswanathan as CEO succeeding Phil Snow, effective early September 2025.

FactSet Research shares rose 0.3% to close at $425.04 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra reiterated a Sector Perform rating with a price target of $503 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $498 to $466 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

UBS analyst Alex Kramm maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $525 to $480 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $450 to $402 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $409 to $390 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Considering buying FDS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock