Darden Restaurants Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, June 20.

Analysts expect the Orlando, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share, up from $2.65 per share in the year-ago period. Darden Restaurants projects quarterly revenue of $3.26 billion, compared to $2.96 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 20, the company reported third-quarter revenue growth of 6.2% year-on-year to $3.158 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $3.215 billion.

Darden Restaurants shares gained 0.01% to close at $224.78 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $200 to $225 on June 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $230 to $250 on June 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $225 to $245 on June 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $165 to $210 on June 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $220 to $230 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

