These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Sage Therapeutics Following Acquisition News

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SUPN on Monday agreed to acquire Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE for $12.00 per share in cash, or an aggregate of up to approximately $795 million.
The deal consideration includes $8.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $561 million) plus one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) collectively worth up to $3.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $234 million).
"This acquisition represents a major step in bolstering our future growth. It augments our growth profile by adding a significant fourth growth product to our portfolio and further diversifies our sources of future growth. Zurzuvae aligns with our focus of acquiring novel value-enhancing and clinically differentiated medicines to treat CNS conditions," said Jack Khattar, president and CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals.
Sage Therapeutics shares gained 0.4% to trade at $9.11 on Tuesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sage Therapeutics following acquisition announcement.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained Sage Therapeutics with a Hold and raised the price target from $8 to $8.5.
- Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $8 to $9.
- Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem downgraded Sage Therapeutics from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $8.5.
Considering buying SAGE stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.