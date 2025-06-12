These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Chewy Following Q1 Results

Chewy Inc. CHWY on Wednesday reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

The company posted adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, up 12.9% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $34 cents and the management guidance of 30-35 cents.

The retailer of pet supplies reported sales of $3.12 billion, up 8.3% year over year, compared to the consensus of $3.08 billion and the management guidance of $3.06 billion-$3.09 billion.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects sales of $12.30 billion-$12.45 billion compared to Wall Street estimate of $12.54 billion. The company expects a 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.4%-5.7%. Chewy's fiscal year 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.8%.

For the second quarter of 2025, Chewy expects sales of $3.06 billion-$3.09 billion compared to the consensus of $3.03 billion. The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of 30-35 cents per share versus a consensus of 31 cents.

Chewy shares gained 2.5% to trade at $41.79 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Chewy following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained Chewy with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $36 to $47.

Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained Chewy with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $47 to $44.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $39 to $45.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney maintained Chewy with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $47 to $52.

Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained Chewy with a Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $49.

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $45.

