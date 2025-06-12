Adobe Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Adobe Inc. ADBE will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, June 12.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share, up from $4.48 per share in the year-ago period. Adobe projects to report quarterly revenue at $5.79 billion, compared to $5.31 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company beat analyst estimates in the last fiscal quarter and has beaten estimates in eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

Adobe shares fell 0.8% to close at $412.84 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $430 to $465 on June 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $380 to $430 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $600 to $500 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $600 to $430 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $495 to $450 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Considering buying ADBE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

