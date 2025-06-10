Designer Brands Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Designer Brands Inc. DBI will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 10.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Ohio-based company to report a quarterly loss at 6 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 8 cents per share. Designer Brands projects quarterly revenue of $732.82 million, compared to $746.6 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 20, Designer Brands reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Designer Brands shares fell 2.4% to close at $3.73 on Monday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with aprice target of $5 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

