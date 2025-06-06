These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Vail Resorts After Q3 Results

Vail Resorts Inc MTN reported mixed financial results for the third quarter on Thursday after the bell.
Vail Resorts reported third-quarter revenue of $1.29 billion, narrowly missing estimates of $1.3 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $10.54 per share, beating estimates of $10.12 per share.
"Results in the quarter reflect the stability provided by our season pass program as Resort net revenue, excluding Crans-Montana, remained consistent with the prior year even as visitation declined 7%," said Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts.
The company expects fiscal 2025 net income attributable to Vail Resorts to be between $264 million and $298 million, and Resort Reported EBITDA for fiscal 2025 to be between $831 million and $851 million.
Vail Resorts shares dipped 3.9% to trade at $149.00 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Vail Resorts following earnings announcement.
Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:
- Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained Vail Resorts with a Buy and lowered the price target from $247 to $244.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $152 to $146.
- Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken maintained Vail Resorts with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $215 to $216.
Considering buying MTN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.