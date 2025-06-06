Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2

As of June 6, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Profrac Holding Corp ACDC

On May 7, ProFrac Holding posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. “Our first quarter 2025 results were strong, with revenue increasing 32% and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 83% versus fourth quarter 2024. Further, we achieved new operating efficiency records both in terms of pump hours and average pump hours per fleet, a testament to our asset management program and execution in the field. In Proppant Production, volumes ramped significantly early in the quarter, and we achieved volumes in March that were the highest since November 2023,” said Matt Wilks, ProFrac’s Executive Chairman. The company's stock jumped around 89% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $9.49.

RSI Value: 74.7

74.7 ACDC Price Action: Shares of Profrac gained 10.7% to close at $8.63 on Thursday.

Shares of Profrac gained 10.7% to close at $8.63 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 34.02 Momentum score with Value at 74.89.

Cool Company Ltd CLCO

On May 21, Cool Co posted better-than-expected first-quarter sales. Richard Tyrrell, CEO, said, "CoolCo had an active first quarter, marked by a vessel delivery, several vessels transitioning to new charters and dry-dockings all contributing to modestly higher quarter-on-quarter revenue. Two out of our 13 vessels were exposed to a challenging spot market during the period, as high LNG prices and extensive restocking activity drove cargos to Europe, putting downward pressure on ton-mile demand. Given these conditions, we were pleased to deliver the GAIL Sagar onto its long-term charter and secure term employment for an additional two vessels. Our results for the quarter reflect the one-off cost of positioning the GAIL Sagar, and we look forward to its full-quarter contribution starting in Q2." The company's stock gained around 15% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $12.45.

RSI Value: 71.7

71.7 CLCO Price Action: Shares of Cool Company fell 0.3% to close at $7.00 on Thursday.

