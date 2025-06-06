DocuSign Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU posted better-than-expected first-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell.

DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 81 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $763.7 million, beating the Street estimate of $748.13 million.

The company also announced a $1 billion increase to its share purchase program.

"Q1 was an important quarter for Docusign's long-term transformation as we delivered on an ambitious product road map and surpassed 10,000 Intelligent Agreement Management customers," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign.

Docusign sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $777 million to $781 million, versus the $774.75 million estimate. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion, versus the $3.14 billion estimate.

DocuSign shares dipped 18.6% to trade at $75.36 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on DocuSign following earnings announcement.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained Docusign with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $100 to $85.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $85 to $80.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens, meanwhile, reiterated Docusign with a Market Outperform and maintained a $124 price target.

