These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Lululemon After Q1 Results

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted first-quarter revenue of $2.37 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The athletic apparel company reported first-quarter earnings of $2.60 per share, in line with analyst estimates.

"In the first quarter, we achieved growth across channels, categories, and markets, including the U.S., reflecting the continued strength and agility of our business model. Additionally, guests responded well to the product innovations, newness and brand activations we delivered around the world," said Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon.

Lululemon expects second-quarter revenue of $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion, versus estimates of $2.56 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter earnings of $2.85 to $2.90 per share versus estimates of $3.31 per share.

Lululemon continues to expect full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.3 billion versus estimates of $11.24 billion. The company lowered its full-year earnings forecast to $14.58 to $14.78 per share, down from prior guidance of $14.95 to $15.15 per share. Analysts are anticipating full-year earnings of $14.88 per share.

LULU shares fell 1.3% to close at $330.78 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on LULU following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained Lululemon Athletica with a Buy and lowered the price target from $366 to $317.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $385 to $360.

