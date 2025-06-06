Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp G-III Apparel Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, June 6.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 13 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share in the year-ago period. G-III Apparel projects quarterly revenue of $580.37 million, compared to $609.75 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 13, the company reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 9.8% year-on-year to $839.535 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $807.590 million.

G-III Apparel shares fell 2.6% to close at $27.67 on Thursday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $30 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $36 to $38 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

