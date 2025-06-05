June 5, 2025 4:12 PM 1 min read

Sprinklr Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Sprinklr, Inc CXM reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday.

The quarterly sales of $205.5 million beat the analyst consensus estimate of $203.3 million, and adjusted EPS of 12 cent beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.10.

Subscription revenue increased 3.8% Y/Y to $184.13 million.

Sprinklr expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $825.00 million-$827.00 million (prior 821.50 million-$823.50 million) vs. the consensus estimate of $821.94 million. The company projects subscription revenue of $741 million-$743 million. The company raised its adjusted EPS to $0.39-$0.40 (prior $0.38-$0.39) versus the $0.38 consensus estimate.

For the second quarter, the company sees revenue of $205.00 million-$206.00 million vs. analyst estimate $207.16 million and adjusted EPS of $0.10 (vs. street view of $0.10). The company projects subscription revenue of $184 million-$185 million.

Sprinklr shares fell 2.4% to close at $8.86 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sprinklr following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Berg maintained Sprinklr with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $6 to $7.
  • DA Davidson analyst Clark Wright maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $8 to $9.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Elizabeth Porter maintained Sprinklr with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $8 to $10.

