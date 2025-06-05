Ciena Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Ciena Corporation CIEN will release its second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, June 5.

Analysts expect the Hanover, Maryland-based company to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share, up from 27 cents per share in the year-ago period. Ciena projects quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, compared to $910.83 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 11, Ciena Corpreported a fiscal first-quarter 2025 revenue growth of 3.3% year-on-year to $1.07 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Ciena shares gained 0.8% to close at $83.89 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $65 to $85 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $76 to $86 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $68 to $82 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst Jim Suava maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $98 to $75 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Dave Kang maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $97 to $89 on March 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

