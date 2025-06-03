Guidewire Software Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE will release its third-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 3.

Analysts expect the San Mateo, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share, up from 26 cents per share in the year-ago period. Guidewire Software projects to report quarterly revenue at $286.39 million, compared to $240.68 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 11, Guidewire and Mitsui Direct announced a strategic cloud migration to drive claims innovation and digital growth.

Guidewire Software shares rose 0.1% to close at $215.24 on Monday.

DA Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $226 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

JP Morgan analyst Alexei Gogolev maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $228 to $231 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Baird analyst Joe Vruwink maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $230 to $236 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Hold rating on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Hotchkiss maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $210 to $240 on Feb. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

