Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Campbell's Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Campbell's Company CPB will release its third-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Monday, June 2.

Analysts expect the Camden, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share, down from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period. Campbell's projects to report quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion. Compare that to the $2.37 billion it reported last year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 5, the company reported second-quarter sales growth of 9% to $2.685 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.74 billion.

Campbell's shares fell 0.4% to close at $34.04 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $40 to $34 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $45 to $42 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $40 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $48 to $37 on March 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $42 to $40 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

