This Joby Aviation Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

- BTIG analyst Mark Massaro initiated coverage on BillionToOne Inc (NASDAQ:BLLN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $160. BillionToOne shares closed at $130.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee initiated coverage on WeRide Inc (NASDAQ:WRD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. WeRide shares closed at $8.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith initiated coverage on Evommune Inc (NYSE:EVMN) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $42. Evommune shares closed at $20.71 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Anthony Valentini initiated coverage on Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $10. Joby Aviation shares closed at $14.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Andrew Andersen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $93. Goosehead Insurance shares closed at $71.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
