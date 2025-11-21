This IBM Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst David Silver initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $75. Minerals Technologies shares closed at $56.88 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Steve Dechert initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $27. Elanco Animal Health shares closed at $21.24 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst Gene Mannheimer initiated coverage on Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:WAY) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $40. Waystar shares closed at $34.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Param Singh initiated coverage on IBM (NYSE:IBM) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $360. IBM closed at $290.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Paul Matteis initiated coverage on MapLight Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MPLT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. MapLight Therapeutics shares closed at $13.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
