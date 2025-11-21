IBM sign on building
November 21, 2025 7:34 AM 2 min read

This IBM Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Freedom Capital Markets analyst David Silver initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $75. Minerals Technologies shares closed at $56.88 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Steve Dechert initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $27. Elanco Animal Health shares closed at $21.24 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Freedom Capital Markets analyst Gene Mannheimer initiated coverage on Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:WAY) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $40. Waystar shares closed at $34.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Param Singh initiated coverage on IBM (NYSE:IBM) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $360. IBM closed at $290.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Paul Matteis initiated coverage on MapLight Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MPLT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. MapLight Therapeutics shares closed at $13.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ELAN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALAB Logo
ALABAstera Labs Inc
$135.50-2.72%
Overview
ELAN Logo
ELANElanco Animal Health Inc
$21.330.42%
IBM Logo
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$291.000.21%
MPLT Logo
MPLTMapLight Therapeutics Inc
$14.609.86%
MTX Logo
MTXMinerals Technologies Inc
$56.88-1.20%
ORIC Logo
ORICORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc
$11.35-1.13%
WAY Logo
WAYWaystar Holding Corp
$33.61-3.39%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved