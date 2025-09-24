This Riot Platforms Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on The Vita Coco Company, Inc COCO with a Hold rating. Vita Coco shares closed at $41.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Arete Research initiated coverage on Riot Platforms RIOT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Riot Platforms shares closed at $41.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Joseph Thome initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $95. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $73.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan initiated coverage on Kyivstar Group Ltd. KYIV with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $20. Kyivstar Group shares closed at $11.78 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush analyst Martin Fan initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $5. Sana Biotechnology shares closed at $3.26 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying RIOT stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.