This Riot Platforms Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.

Needham analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on The Vita Coco Company, Inc COCO with a Hold rating. Vita Coco shares closed at $41.19 on Tuesday.

Arete Research initiated coverage on Riot Platforms RIOT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Riot Platforms shares closed at $41.19 on Tuesday.

TD Cowen analyst Joseph Thome initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $95. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $73.62 on Tuesday.

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan initiated coverage on Kyivstar Group Ltd. KYIV with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $20. Kyivstar Group shares closed at $11.78 on Tuesday.

Wedbush analyst Martin Fan initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $5. Sana Biotechnology shares closed at $3.26 on Tuesday.

