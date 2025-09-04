Magnifying glass over HubSpot website homepage.
September 4, 2025

HubSpot AI Rollout Fails To Ease Concerns Over Stagnant Margins

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

HubSpot HUBS shares slipped Thursday as the company unveiled over 200 product updates at its INBOUND 2025 event, pitching AI-driven growth initiatives but holding firm on its 2027 margin outlook, leaving investors weighing innovation against profitability.

The Boston-based software firm introduced a blueprint for hybrid human-AI teams and rolled out a significant upgrade to its data platform, expanding support for unstructured data and integrations with over 100 third-party platforms.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent A. Bracelin initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating, and a price forecast of $675.

Bracelin explained that HubSpot historically relied on a bi-modal approach, combining steady customer growth with new product hubs that lifted ARPU.

Looking ahead, the company outlined two fresh growth drivers: first, a new Smart CRM seat priced at $45+ per month that could raise paid seat adoption to about 60% of users versus roughly 20% before, and second, new AI consumption credits tied to embedded features.

Bracelin noted that while some investors may have hoped for higher 2027 margin goals beyond the 20–22% range, the updated outlook left him more optimistic that product launches and platform upgrades could support growth and margin leverage.

The analyst added that after a 46% drop from February highs, HUBS looks oversold and undervalued at 6.9x forward EV/S, close to its five-year low of 5.9x.

HubSpot kept its 2027 operating margin target unchanged at 20–22%, along with its long-term goal of 25% set last year.

The analyst writes that this decision may disappoint investors who had expected a small upward revision, especially since the 2H25 midpoint guidance already points to 21%.

On a full-year view, however, the company still has room for margin expansion in 2026 and 2027 compared with the formal 2025 guide of 18.5%.

Price Action: HUBS shares are trading lower by 0.94% to $468.25 at last check Thursday.

