- HubSpot launched 200+ updates at INBOUND 2025, including AI tools.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent A. Bracelin initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating,
- September’s volatility catalysts are coming. Find out how to trade new inflation reports and fed signals here →
HubSpot HUBS shares slipped Thursday as the company unveiled over 200 product updates at its INBOUND 2025 event, pitching AI-driven growth initiatives but holding firm on its 2027 margin outlook, leaving investors weighing innovation against profitability.
The Boston-based software firm introduced a blueprint for hybrid human-AI teams and rolled out a significant upgrade to its data platform, expanding support for unstructured data and integrations with over 100 third-party platforms.
Piper Sandler analyst Brent A. Bracelin initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating, and a price forecast of $675.
Also Read: This HubSpot Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday
Bracelin explained that HubSpot historically relied on a bi-modal approach, combining steady customer growth with new product hubs that lifted ARPU.
Looking ahead, the company outlined two fresh growth drivers: first, a new Smart CRM seat priced at $45+ per month that could raise paid seat adoption to about 60% of users versus roughly 20% before, and second, new AI consumption credits tied to embedded features.
Bracelin noted that while some investors may have hoped for higher 2027 margin goals beyond the 20–22% range, the updated outlook left him more optimistic that product launches and platform upgrades could support growth and margin leverage.
The analyst added that after a 46% drop from February highs, HUBS looks oversold and undervalued at 6.9x forward EV/S, close to its five-year low of 5.9x.
HubSpot kept its 2027 operating margin target unchanged at 20–22%, along with its long-term goal of 25% set last year.
The analyst writes that this decision may disappoint investors who had expected a small upward revision, especially since the 2H25 midpoint guidance already points to 21%.
On a full-year view, however, the company still has room for margin expansion in 2026 and 2027 compared with the formal 2025 guide of 18.5%.
Price Action: HUBS shares are trading lower by 0.94% to $468.25 at last check Thursday.
Read Next:
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 11% Dividend Yields
Image via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.