June 24, 2025 2:59 PM 2 min read

Amylyx Eyes $2B Opportunity In Post-Surgery Sugar Crash Market

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Guggenheim Partners on Monday initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX, noting the company is poised to open post-bariatric hypoglycemia’s (PBH) blockbuster potential.

PBH is a common complication where blood sugar levels drop too low after meals in individuals who have undergone bariatric (tummy tuck) surgery.

Analyst Seamus Fernandez initiated a Buy rating and a price forecast of $17, saying, “In our view, AMLX offers a compelling investment opportunity in first-in-class rare diseases medicines.”

The analyst views Amylyx as the first-to-market company in the $2 billion+ opportunity for the not-so-rare endocrine disease, post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH).

The company’s lead drug, avexitide, a potential first-in-disease, first-in-class once-daily peptide advancing toward results in the pivotal Phase 3 LUCIDITY study for PBH, which the company expects to read out in the first half of 2026.

Analyst Fernandez says, “We believe LUCIDITY has a strong chance of replicating avexitide’s clinically meaningful and statistically significant Phase 2/2b results, likely driving material (100%+) upside potential in shares from current levels.

Guggenheim estimates 50,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. with moderate to severe, uncontrolled symptoms of PBH (post-bariatric hypoglycemia).

Based on this, the analyst projects that the global market for GLP-1 antagonists to treat PBH could grow to over $2 billion by 2035 — with $1.8 billion in the U.S. and $410 million outside the U.S. This assumes a 60% peak market share among patients with severe PBH.

Other Pipeline:

Guggenheim experts think a once-weekly GLP-1 antagonist would be highly attractive to patients.

The company’s main competitor in the PBH space is MBX Biosciences, Inc. MBX.

MBX Biosciences is developing a once-weekly GLP-1 antagonist called MBX 1416 for PBH and shared Phase 1 results in January 2025.

The analyst conservatively estimates that a once-weekly competitor could launch by 2031 and sees Amylyx’s life cycle management strategy as a positive factor that could add further value.

Price Action: AMLX stock is up 24.5% at $6.25 at the last check on Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

AMLX Logo
AMLXAmylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc
$6.2223.9%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MBX Logo
MBXMBX Biosciences Inc
$10.9712.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved