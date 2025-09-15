This New Mountain Finance Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

BMO Capital analyst Kostas Biliouris downgraded Tourmaline Bio, Inc. TRML from Outperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $35 to $48. Tourmaline Bio shares closed at $47.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded New Mountain Finance Corporation NMFC from Buy to Underperform and cut the price target from $11.75 to $10. New Mountain Finance shares closed at $10.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar downgraded CVR Energy, Inc. CVI from Neutral to Underperform and increased the price target from $27 to $29. CVR Energy shares closed at $31.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NMFC stock?

