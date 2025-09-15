analysts looking at screen
September 15, 2025 7:15 AM 1 min read

This New Mountain Finance Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BMO Capital analyst Kostas Biliouris downgraded Tourmaline Bio, Inc. TRML from Outperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $35 to $48. Tourmaline Bio shares closed at $47.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded New Mountain Finance Corporation NMFC from Buy to Underperform and cut the price target from $11.75 to $10. New Mountain Finance shares closed at $10.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar downgraded CVR Energy, Inc. CVI from Neutral to Underperform and increased the price target from $27 to $29. CVR Energy shares closed at $31.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NMFC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

